Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service
48 Roff Avenue
Bedford, Bedfordshire MK41 7TE
01234 359529
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
15:15
St Andrew's Church
Kimbolton Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jenny Gissing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jenny Gissing

Notice Condolences

Jenny Gissing Notice
Gissing Jenny Passed away on 3rd February 2019 with her family by her side.
Beloved mother, grandmother,
sister, daughter and friend
who will be missed greatly
and forever in our hearts.
Her funeral service will take place at 3:15pm on Wednesday 20th February at St Andrew's Church, Kimbolton Road. All welcome - please wear whatever you are most comfortable in. Family flowers only please but
donations to Save the Children via
https://www.memorygiving.com/
jenniferelizabethgissing1
or c/o Arnold's Funeral Service,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE,
telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.