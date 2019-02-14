|
Gissing Jenny Passed away on 3rd February 2019 with her family by her side.
Beloved mother, grandmother,
sister, daughter and friend
who will be missed greatly
and forever in our hearts.
Her funeral service will take place at 3:15pm on Wednesday 20th February at St Andrew's Church, Kimbolton Road. All welcome - please wear whatever you are most comfortable in. Family flowers only please but
donations to Save the Children via
https://www.memorygiving.com/
jenniferelizabethgissing1
or c/o Arnold's Funeral Service,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE,
telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 14, 2019
