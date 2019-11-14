|
Jennifer Smith Peacefully
passed away on
3rd November at
St John's Hospice after a years courageous battle
with cancer, aged 71 years.
Born on 5th July 1948, Grantham, Lincs, she was the first NHS birth in the County. She is survived by her husband Brian, daughter Nicola, granddaughter Elizabeth and her brothers
James and Eric.
Funeral Service will be held at 10.00am on Monday 25th November 2019 at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to Sue Ryder
St Johns Hospice can be sent via www.memorygiving.com or sent to Neville Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE Tel 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 14, 2019