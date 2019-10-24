Home

Jeffrey Harrison Notice
In Loving Memory of

Jeffrey Thomas Harrison

"Big Jeff"
12-08-1958 - 12-10-2019 Age 61 years
Passed away peacefully at home on the 12th October 2019, after a short illness.
Beloved husband of Mary, dad to Robert, Adam and Liam, grandad to Ruby and Isla, son to Pam and father in law to Palace.
The funeral service will take place on 28th October 2019 at 10.45am in Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, but donations would be appreciated for bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/palace-lenney.
Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service
231 Queensway, Bletchley, MK2 2EH.
Tel: 01908 367777
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 24, 2019
