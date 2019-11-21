|
JEANNINE WILLETT (nee Rullier) Passed away peacefully on November 2nd 2019 at Parkside Home, aged 95 years.
Much loved mother of
Anita, Sylvia and Lynn.
Loving Grand-mère to 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Funeral service at 1pm on
Wednesday 4th December at
The Gospel Hall, Duncombe Street, Kempston, followed by interment.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
Parkinson's UK can be sent via
www.memorygiving.com or c/o
Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue,
Bedford MK41 7TE
Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 21, 2019