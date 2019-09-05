|
|
|
ROBERTSON Jean Passed away peacefully on
27th August 2019, aged 82 years, in Beacon House, Bedford where she had been lovingly cared for for many years.
Wife to Dennis Robertson (deceased) Loving mum to Jayne & Claire,
doting Nanny to Kiara.
Funeral will take place on
Friday 13th September at 1:45pm
at Bedford Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to St Albans Woodland Trust via memorygiving.com
Reunited with Dennis
- at peace together.
By request no black to be worn.
All enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service
48 Roff Avenue, MK41 7TE.
Tel 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 5, 2019