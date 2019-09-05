Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
13:45
Bedford Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Robertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Robertson

Notice Condolences

Jean Robertson Notice
ROBERTSON Jean Passed away peacefully on
27th August 2019, aged 82 years, in Beacon House, Bedford where she had been lovingly cared for for many years.
Wife to Dennis Robertson (deceased) Loving mum to Jayne & Claire,
doting Nanny to Kiara.
Funeral will take place on
Friday 13th September at 1:45pm
at Bedford Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to St Albans Woodland Trust via memorygiving.com
Reunited with Dennis
- at peace together.
By request no black to be worn.
All enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service
48 Roff Avenue, MK41 7TE.
Tel 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.