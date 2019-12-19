|
|
|
JORDAN Jean Gwendolyn
Died peacefully after a long illness
on 30th November, aged 77 years.
Wife of Aubrey, dearly beloved
Mother of Ian, Tracey and Gillian.
Grandmother of Stefan and Brianna.
The funeral service will take place at
All Saints Parish Church,
Westbourne Road, Queens Park, Bedford MK40 4LD on 6th January 2020 at 10.00am, followed by the
burial at Norse Road Cemetery
100-104 Norse Road,
Bedford MK41 0RL.
Flowers are welcome, all donations
to the Alzheimers Society.
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 19, 2019