Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
12:15
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel
Bedford
Jean Brown Notice
Brown Jean
(Formerly Hull) Passed away peacefully at home
on 14th March 2019, aged 95 years.
Much Loved Mother to Julie.
Treasured Nan to Andrew, Darren and Claire. Beloved Nannie Jock to
Jessica, Kirsty, Eleanor, Callum,
Lucy and Lauren and Loving Step-Mum to Rhoda and David.
A friend to all who knew her.
Funeral Service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford, on Friday 12th April 2019
at 12.15pm
No flowers please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to
Sue Ryder St John's Hospice
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
35 Chiltern Avenue
Putnoe
Bedford
MK41 9EQ
Tel: 01234 865872
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 28, 2019
