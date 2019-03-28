|
|
|
Brown Jean
(Formerly Hull) Passed away peacefully at home
on 14th March 2019, aged 95 years.
Much Loved Mother to Julie.
Treasured Nan to Andrew, Darren and Claire. Beloved Nannie Jock to
Jessica, Kirsty, Eleanor, Callum,
Lucy and Lauren and Loving Step-Mum to Rhoda and David.
A friend to all who knew her.
Funeral Service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford, on Friday 12th April 2019
at 12.15pm
No flowers please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to
Sue Ryder St John's Hospice
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
35 Chiltern Avenue
Putnoe
Bedford
MK41 9EQ
Tel: 01234 865872
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 28, 2019
