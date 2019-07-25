|
BINCZYK Jean Elizabeth 14/07/1931 - 14/07/2019
Passed away peacefully at Redclyffe Residential Care Home, Rushden, formerly of Stagsden.
Beloved wife to John (deceased), devoted mother to John, mother-in-law to Sandra, grandmother to Scott and Luke and partners and a
great-grandmother.
Funeral service to be held at 2.30pm on Thursday 1st August 2019 at
St. Leonards Church, Stagsden.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired may be sent to the .
All enquiries to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds,
MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222
Published in Bedford Today on July 25, 2019