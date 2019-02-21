Home

Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Badenoch Jayne





Passed away peacefully at home
on 4th February 2019
with family around her.
Aged 65 years.
Much loved Mum to Tabitha,
Grandma to Loredana and
Great-Grandma to Benjamin.
Cherished Daughter to Bill Badenoch.
Sister to Ruth and Sarah.
Proud Creator of
Sound Investment Theatre.
The funeral will take place at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel Bedford On Monday 11th March 2019
at 12.15 pm
Family flowers only please.
Dress code bright and flowery.
Donations, if desired, made payable to
Mencap
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
35 Chiltern Avenue
Putnoe
Bedford
MK41 9EQ
Tel: 01234 865872
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 21, 2019
