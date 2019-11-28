Home

POWERED BY

Services
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
12:15
Norse Road Crematorium
Bedford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Morgan

Notice Condolences

Janice Morgan Notice
MORGAN Janice Eleanor of Stewartby.
Passed away peacefully at Bedford Hospital on
18th November 2019, aged 86 years.
Dearly loved wife of Leonard (John) (deceased), loving mum to Melody
and Steve (deceased), mother in law
to John, much loved Nan to
Gary, Claire & Nick and devoted
Granny to Jonathan & Mary.
Sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford, MK41 0RL on Wednesday 11th December 2019 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, for the
British Heart Foundation may be sent to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Bedford, MK42 8BH or via
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
/online donations.
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -