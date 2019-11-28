|
|
|
MORGAN Janice Eleanor of Stewartby.
Passed away peacefully at Bedford Hospital on
18th November 2019, aged 86 years.
Dearly loved wife of Leonard (John) (deceased), loving mum to Melody
and Steve (deceased), mother in law
to John, much loved Nan to
Gary, Claire & Nick and devoted
Granny to Jonathan & Mary.
Sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford, MK41 0RL on Wednesday 11th December 2019 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, for the
British Heart Foundation may be sent to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Bedford, MK42 8BH or via
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
/online donations.
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 28, 2019