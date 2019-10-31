|
JONES (née LEE)
Janice
'Jan' After a long illness, bravely borne, passed away on 20th October 2019.
Beloved Wife of Gwynne.
Much loved Mum of Gary and Neil
and Mother-in-Law to
Danielle and Kathryn.
Devoted Nanna of Brinley, Bennet, Ella and Alexander (deceased)
and Sister to Avril.
Jan will be deeply missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford
on Thursday 14th November 2019
at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, in Jan's memory,
made payable to
PSP Association
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 31, 2019