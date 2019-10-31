Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
13:45
Norse Road Road Crematorium Chapel
Bedford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Jones

Notice Condolences

Janice Jones Notice
JONES (née LEE)
Janice
'Jan' After a long illness, bravely borne, passed away on 20th October 2019.
Beloved Wife of Gwynne.
Much loved Mum of Gary and Neil
and Mother-in-Law to
Danielle and Kathryn.
Devoted Nanna of Brinley, Bennet, Ella and Alexander (deceased)
and Sister to Avril.
Jan will be deeply missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford
on Thursday 14th November 2019
at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, in Jan's memory,
made payable to
PSP Association
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -