Janet Monaghan 21/10/1934 - 24/8/2019
Peacefully at Bedford Hospital
after a short illness, aged 84 years.
Loving Mother, Mother-in-law, Granny, Great-Granny and Great-Great-Granny.
Funeral service to be held at 10.45am on Thursday 26th September at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road
Family flowers only please. Donations,
if desired, to your own chosen charity.
Further enquiries to Neville Funeral Service, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford
MK41 7TE Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 12, 2019