Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Monaghan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Monaghan

Notice Condolences

Janet Monaghan Notice
Janet Monaghan 21/10/1934 - 24/8/2019
Peacefully at Bedford Hospital
after a short illness, aged 84 years.
Loving Mother, Mother-in-law, Granny, Great-Granny and Great-Great-Granny.
Funeral service to be held at 10.45am on Thursday 26th September at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road
Family flowers only please. Donations,
if desired, to your own chosen charity.
Further enquiries to Neville Funeral Service, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford
MK41 7TE Telephone 01234 359529.


L;X002 - 000019269 Nevilles
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.