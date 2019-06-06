|
|
|
JANET LILIAN GALE
(née Devonshire) Of Maulden
Passed away peacefully at home on
26th May 2019, aged 67 years.
Dearly loved wife of Bob,
loving mum to Darren and Deborah and cherished nan to Nathan, Megan, Jake and Maisie.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral Service will be held at
Maulden Parish Church on
Friday 28th June at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for
Macmillan Cancer Support
may be made via
www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Ampthill.
Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on June 6, 2019
Read More