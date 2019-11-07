|
|
|
CANNONE Janet Passed away
peacefully at
home on
1st November 2019 aged 73 years.
Loving wife to Joe,
much loved mum to Anna & Tracy
and cherished nan to Charlotte,
Megan, Jessica & Jamie.
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral service to take place at
All Saints Church, Kempston on
Wednesday 20th November 2019 at 2.00pm. Immediate family flowers only please but if desired donations,
for Dementia UK may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds,
MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222 or via
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 7, 2019