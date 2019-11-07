Home

POWERED BY

Services
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Cannone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Cannone

Notice Condolences

Janet Cannone Notice
CANNONE Janet Passed away
peacefully at
home on
1st November 2019 aged 73 years.
Loving wife to Joe,
much loved mum to Anna & Tracy
and cherished nan to Charlotte,
Megan, Jessica & Jamie.
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral service to take place at
All Saints Church, Kempston on
Wednesday 20th November 2019 at 2.00pm. Immediate family flowers only please but if desired donations,
for Dementia UK may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds,
MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222 or via
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -