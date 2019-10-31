|
James Joseph
"Billy" WALSH Peacefully on 22nd October 2019,
aged 88 years.
Devoted Husband to Mary (deceased)
and loving Father to Jim, Peter, Paul, Janet, David, Mary and their partners.
Treasured Grandad to his
9 Grandchildren and
Great Grandchildren.
Loving Brother and Brother in-Law.
Requiem Mass, Tuesday 12th November at 11:30am, followed by interment at Norse Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations please to Cancer Research UK, may be sent via
www.memorygiving.com
Billy will be received into
Holy Cross Church at 5pm
Monday 11th November.
Further enquiries C/O
Neville Funeral Bedford,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE
Telephone 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 31, 2019