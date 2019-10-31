Home

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
17:00
Holy Cross Church
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:30
Holy Cross Church
James Walsh Notice
James Joseph
"Billy" WALSH Peacefully on 22nd October 2019,
aged 88 years.
Devoted Husband to Mary (deceased)
and loving Father to Jim, Peter, Paul, Janet, David, Mary and their partners.
Treasured Grandad to his
9 Grandchildren and
Great Grandchildren.
Loving Brother and Brother in-Law.

Requiem Mass, Tuesday 12th November at 11:30am, followed by interment at Norse Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations please to Cancer Research UK, may be sent via
www.memorygiving.com
Billy will be received into
Holy Cross Church at 5pm
Monday 11th November.

Further enquiries C/O
Neville Funeral Bedford,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE
Telephone 01234 359529

L;X002 - 000019269 Nevilles
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 31, 2019
