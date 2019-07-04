Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Tomlinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Tomlinson

Notice Condolences

James Tomlinson Notice
TOMLINSON James Died peacefully at Orchids Lawns Care Home on 23rd June 2019 aged 80.
Dearly loved husband, father, grandfather, brother,
step-father, and friend.
A private burial will be followed by a service to celebrate James' life on Thursday 18th July at 2.15pm at
St Andrew's Church, Kimbolton Road, Bedford MK40 2PF
Donations, if desired, will be shared between Cottenham Brass Band
and Tibbs Dementia Foundation.
http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/
SomeoneSpecial/JamesTomlinson10
Family Flowers only.
Please wear something bright.
Published in Bedford Today on July 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.