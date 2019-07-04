|
TOMLINSON James Died peacefully at Orchids Lawns Care Home on 23rd June 2019 aged 80.
Dearly loved husband, father, grandfather, brother,
step-father, and friend.
A private burial will be followed by a service to celebrate James' life on Thursday 18th July at 2.15pm at
St Andrew's Church, Kimbolton Road, Bedford MK40 2PF
Donations, if desired, will be shared between Cottenham Brass Band
and Tibbs Dementia Foundation.
http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/
SomeoneSpecial/JamesTomlinson10
Family Flowers only.
Please wear something bright.
Published in Bedford Today on July 4, 2019