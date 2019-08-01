|
|
|
Roome James McCrae
Mac Died suddenly at home on
Wednesday 24th July 2019
of complications arising
from Lymphoma.
A much loved father,
Mac is survived by his son and daughter - Nicholas and Louise
- as well as his partner of the
last 18 months, Fran.
The funeral will take place at 1.45 pm at the Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford on August 14th. Flowers, or donations to Cancer Research UK, via
www.memorygiving.com.
All enquiries to Neville Funeral Service 48 Roff Avenue Bedford MK41 7TE
Tel 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 1, 2019