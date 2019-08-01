Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
13:45
Norse Road Crematorium
Bedford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Roome
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Roome

Notice Condolences

James Roome Notice
Roome James McCrae
Mac Died suddenly at home on
Wednesday 24th July 2019
of complications arising
from Lymphoma.
A much loved father,
Mac is survived by his son and daughter - Nicholas and Louise
- as well as his partner of the
last 18 months, Fran.
The funeral will take place at 1.45 pm at the Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford on August 14th. Flowers, or donations to Cancer Research UK, via
www.memorygiving.com.
All enquiries to Neville Funeral Service 48 Roff Avenue Bedford MK41 7TE
Tel 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.