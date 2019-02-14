Home

A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:30
St Mary's Church
Marston Moreteyne, MK43 0NF
James Nockels Notice
NOCKELS James (Jim) Benjamin Sadly passed away peacefully
at home, surrounded by his family,
on 25th January 2019.
Beloved husband of Sonia. Devoted Father of Aleexia, Christopher and Paul. Much loved Grandad to Oran,
Morgan, Ryan, Felix and Zoe
and Father-in-law to Lucy.
Funeral service will be held at
St Mary's Church, Marston Moreteyne, MK43 0NF on Monday 25th February at 11.30 am followed by a reception at the Rufus Centre, Steppingley Road, Flitwick, MK45 1TH.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, for Noel Holmes Memorial Hospital may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 14, 2019
