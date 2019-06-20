Home

A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
14:30
Norse Road Crematorium
Bedford
James Fish Notice
FISH James Clifford Passed away peacefully at home in Bedford on 7th June 2019
aged 76 years. A loving husband to Pat, much loved father to Steve and Tony,
step-father to Jean and a grandad
and great-grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at 2.30pm on Monday 24th June 2019 at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired for Sue Ryder,
St. John's may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222 or via
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on June 20, 2019
