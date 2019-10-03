|
|
|
Donaldson James
(Jim) of Bromham.
Died peacefully at
Bedford South Wing Hospital on
Monday 23rd September 2019.
Loving husband of Liz,
devoted father of Elizabeth and James,
father-in-law to Andy and Sharon,
adored grandfather of
Sadie, Grant and Lizzie,
and loving great-grandfather
of Erin, Zachary and Thea.
Funeral service to take place
at 2.00pm on Friday 18th October 2019
at Bunyan Meeting Church,
Bedford MK40 3EU.
Family flowers only please
but donations for
Bedford Hospital NHS Trust
(for Russell Ward) or
Moorfields Eye Charity may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222
or via www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 3, 2019