Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:45
Bedford Crematorium
Jacqueline Golding Notice
GOLDING Jacqueline Susan
(Jackie) Formerly of Flitwick, sadly passed away on 16th June 2019, aged 66 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late William Golding, loving mum to Katherine, mother-in-law to Stuart and a cherished nana to Charlie & Alfie.
She will be greatly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral Service will be held at
Bedford Crematorium on
Friday 12th July at 10.45am.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for MIND may be made via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Ampthill.
Tel: 01525 406132.


L;X002 - B59781 Nevilles
Published in Bedford Today on June 27, 2019
