Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
12:00
St. Peter's Church
Thurleigh
View Map
Jackie Reilly

Notice Condolences

Jackie Reilly Notice
REILLY (nee Holley)
Jackie Sadly passed away on the 4th February 2019,
aged 77 years.
Dearly missed Wife of Chris and Mum to Sharon, Paul and Donna.
The funeral service will be held at
12.00 noon on Wednesday
27th February at St. Peter's Church, Thurleigh, followed by a celebration of
her life at Thurleigh Village Hall.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for Cancer Research UK, may be made at the service, or sent to A. Abbott & Sons, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 21, 2019
