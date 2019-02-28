|
|
|
POTTER Jack Passed away peacefully,
after a short illness on
17th February 2019 aged 88 years.
Dearly loved brother to Bert and Stan (both deceased) and loving uncle to Don, lan, Stephen and David.
Funeral service takes place at
Bedford Crematorium on
Monday 25th March at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to Parkinson's UK online via www.memorygiving.com or to Arnolds Funeral Service,
48 Roff Ave., Bedford, MK41 7TE
01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More