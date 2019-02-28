Home

Neville Funeral Service
48 Roff Avenue
Bedford, Bedfordshire MK41 7TE
01234 359529
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
13:45
Bedford Crematorium
Jack Potter

Jack Potter Notice
POTTER Jack Passed away peacefully,
after a short illness on
17th February 2019 aged 88 years.
Dearly loved brother to Bert and Stan (both deceased) and loving uncle to Don, lan, Stephen and David.
Funeral service takes place at
Bedford Crematorium on
Monday 25th March at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to Parkinson's UK online via www.memorygiving.com or to Arnolds Funeral Service,
48 Roff Ave., Bedford, MK41 7TE
01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 28, 2019
