Neville Funeral Service
48 Roff Avenue
Bedford, Bedfordshire MK41 7TE
01234 359529
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
15:15
Bedford Crematorium
Jack Harrison


1920 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Jack Harrison Notice
JACK HARRISON 27/11/1920
- 15/3/2019
Adopted Son of Bedford since 1936. Queens Park resident since 1952.
Former employee of Brookhirst
Igranic (Cutler Hammer).
After a brief illness at
Bedford Hospital aged 98 years.
Beloved Brother-in-law to Ruby, Uncle to Susan, Gillian and Michael.
Funeral Service to be held at
Bedford Crematorium on Friday
12th April at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to RAFA Bedford Branch Club or Bedford Guild House.
Further enquiries c/o
Arnolds Funeral Service
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 28, 2019
