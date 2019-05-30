|
|
|
SALISBURY Jabez Amos
(Amos) Died suddenly on 1st May 2019.
He will be greatly missed by his
family and many friends.
A Thanksgiving Service for his life
will take place at Kempston East
Methodist Church at 2.00pm on
Wednesday 12th June 2019.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired for the 1st Kempston Company, The Boys Brigade or Torch Trust for the Blind may be sent to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH.Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on May 30, 2019
Read More