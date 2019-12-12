|
Chambers (Pansy)
Ivy Sheila Pansy of Bromham.
Sadly, passed away after a long battle,
on 30th November in
Kimbolton Lodge Nursing Home.
Devoted Mum to Christine and
Grandma to Sophie, Tania and Jodie.
Dear Sister to Joyce and Susan and
a much-loved Aunt and friend.
Funeral service will be held at
St Owens Church, Bromham on
Thursday 19th December at 10.30am
and afterwards at
Mollivers Guide Centre.
Flowers if desired, or donations welcome to Royal British Legion
or the Circulation Foundation.
Enquiries to AL & G Abbott
Funeral Directors, Kempston
(01234)843222.
Special thanks to the staff at
Kimbolton Lodge for their care
and support over the past year.
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 12, 2019