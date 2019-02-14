|
BROWN Ivy Amy 24.11.1925 - 08.02.2019
Sadly on the 8th February, after a short illness, surrounded by family.
Much loved wife to Jack (dec),
a loving mum to Alan and Stephen and also a much loved mother in law, grandma, great grandma,
sister and aunt.
Funeral to take place
Monday 18th February at 3.15pm
at Norse Road Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations,
if desired, to Langslade Homes.
Enquiries to Arnolds Funeral Service.
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE.
Tel: 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 14, 2019
