Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service
48 Roff Avenue
Bedford, Bedfordshire MK41 7TE
01234 359529
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
15:15
Norse Road Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Ivy Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivy Brown


1925 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Ivy Brown Notice
BROWN Ivy Amy 24.11.1925 - 08.02.2019
Sadly on the 8th February, after a short illness, surrounded by family.
Much loved wife to Jack (dec),
a loving mum to Alan and Stephen and also a much loved mother in law, grandma, great grandma,
sister and aunt.
Funeral to take place
Monday 18th February at 3.15pm
at Norse Road Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations,
if desired, to Langslade Homes.

Enquiries to Arnolds Funeral Service.
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE.
Tel: 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.