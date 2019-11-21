Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:15
Bedford Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Isabel Rodger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabel Rodger


1938 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Isabel Rodger Notice
ISABEL RODGER 19.4.1938 - 17.11.2019 At Bedford Hospital, surrounded by her family.
Loving wife to Tom ( deceased), Mum to Tom, Ken, Barry (deceased), Craig (deceased), Mother in law to Michelle & Janet and loving Gran to Thomas, James & Sam.

Funeral service takes place at 12.15pm on Thursday 5th December
at Bedford Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Sue Ryder at St John's
via memorygiving.com

Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals Bedford
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -