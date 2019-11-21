|
ISABEL RODGER 19.4.1938 - 17.11.2019 At Bedford Hospital, surrounded by her family.
Loving wife to Tom ( deceased), Mum to Tom, Ken, Barry (deceased), Craig (deceased), Mother in law to Michelle & Janet and loving Gran to Thomas, James & Sam.
Funeral service takes place at 12.15pm on Thursday 5th December
at Bedford Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Sue Ryder at St John's
via memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals Bedford
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 21, 2019