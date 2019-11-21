Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00
St Mary's Church
Goldington
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Isaac Okyere
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isaac Okyere

Notice Condolences

Isaac Okyere Notice
Okyere Isaac Kumi Passed away suddenly on 4th November 2019, aged 51 years.
A Loving Son, Father, Brother, Brother-In-law and Uncle. He will be greatly missed by all family and friends.
Rest in perfect peace Isaac.
Funeral service will take place on
Friday 6th December 2019, 12.00
Noon at St Mary's Church Goldington
followed by interment at Norse Road
Cemetery, Bedford.
Flowers and all enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service, 48 Roff Avenue,
Bedford, MK41 7TE. Tel 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -