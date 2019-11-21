|
Okyere Isaac Kumi Passed away suddenly on 4th November 2019, aged 51 years.
A Loving Son, Father, Brother, Brother-In-law and Uncle. He will be greatly missed by all family and friends.
Rest in perfect peace Isaac.
Funeral service will take place on
Friday 6th December 2019, 12.00
Noon at St Mary's Church Goldington
followed by interment at Norse Road
Cemetery, Bedford.
Flowers and all enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service, 48 Roff Avenue,
Bedford, MK41 7TE. Tel 01234 359529
