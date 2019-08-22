|
|
|
RIX Mrs Irene May
(Nannie) Rix 27th November, 1919
to 5th August, 2019
Nannie died peacefully at
Bedford South Wing Hospital.
She is survived by her daughters Heather and Wendy and her Grandchildren Sharon,
Melanie, Kirrily and Jamie.
We may be broken hearted
at losing her, but all our lives have
been enriched by her presence.
"When will we see her likes again?"
Sleep peacefully, Nannie.
Your reward will be great.
Funeral: Friday 30th August. 11:30 at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Hearse will leave from
Ferndale Residential Home at 10:45.
Family flowers only. Donations to
Ferndale Residential Home c/o
www.memorygiving.com/irenerix
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Ampthill.
Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 22, 2019