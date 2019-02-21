Home

Neville Funeral Service
The Old Church
Ampthill, Bedfordshire MK45 2NT
01525 406132
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
14:00
St. Mary Magdalene Church
Westoning
Irene Pearson Notice
PEARSON Irene Patricia We are very sad to announce
the death of Irene Patricia Pearson, who passed away unexpectedly
on 26th January.
Pat was a great friend to many and a loving mother and grandmother to Clive, Louise, Lynda and Cristian.
We will be holding a service at
St Mary Magdalene Church,
Westoning at 2pm on
Tuesday 5th March to
commemorate her life.
For further details, please contact Neville Funeral Service, Ampthill.
Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 21, 2019
