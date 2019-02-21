|
PEARSON Irene Patricia We are very sad to announce
the death of Irene Patricia Pearson, who passed away unexpectedly
on 26th January.
Pat was a great friend to many and a loving mother and grandmother to Clive, Louise, Lynda and Cristian.
We will be holding a service at
St Mary Magdalene Church,
Westoning at 2pm on
Tuesday 5th March to
commemorate her life.
For further details, please contact Neville Funeral Service, Ampthill.
Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 21, 2019
