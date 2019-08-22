|
|
|
Francis Irene Florence Of Ampthill.
Passed away peacefully at
Rosalyn House Nursing Home
on 14th August 2019,
aged 91 years.
Loving wife of Peter (deceased)
and ma/mum to Penny and Nikki,
Nan to Thomas and
mother-in-law to Derek.
Funeral will take place at
St. Andrew's Church, Ampthill on Tuesday 27th August at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Dementia UK
may be made via
www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Ampthill. Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 22, 2019