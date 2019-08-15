Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service
The Old Church
Ampthill, Bedfordshire MK45 2NT
01525 406132
Resources
More Obituaries for Ilona Pettitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ilona Pettitt

Notice

Ilona Pettitt Notice
PETTITT Ilona "Lon" Nescia Jeff, Alison and family would like to thank everyone who attended Lon's funeral and for all the
kind messages received.

We would also like to thank all the staff at Elizabeth and Shuttleworth Wards,
Bedford Hospital and Burlington Care Home for all the care and support to both Mum and ourselves
at this sad time.

Our thanks also to Neville Funeral Service and a special thanks to Reverend Lucy Davis
for the lovely service.
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.