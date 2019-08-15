|
PETTITT Ilona "Lon" Nescia Jeff, Alison and family would like to thank everyone who attended Lon's funeral and for all the
kind messages received.
We would also like to thank all the staff at Elizabeth and Shuttleworth Wards,
Bedford Hospital and Burlington Care Home for all the care and support to both Mum and ourselves
at this sad time.
Our thanks also to Neville Funeral Service and a special thanks to Reverend Lucy Davis
for the lovely service.
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 15, 2019