Neville Funeral Service
The Old Church
Ampthill, Bedfordshire MK45 2NT
01525 406132
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
14:30
Norse Road Crematorium
Bedford
Ilona Pettitt Notice
Pettitt Ilona "Lon" Nescia Lon passed away peacefully on
Wednesday 17th July 2019.
Loving wife of Bill, (deceased),
mother of Alison and Jeff,
Mother-in-Law to Mark and Tracey,
cherished Nana to Sam, Max and Izzy.
She will be so sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place at 2.30pm on Tuesday 6th August 2019 at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Family flowers only please.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
Ampthill, 01525 406132.


Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 1, 2019
