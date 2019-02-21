|
|
|
George Ian Passed away peacefully on
Wednesday 6th February 2019,
aged 68 years.
Brother to the late Mary Stringer.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place on
Friday 8th March 2019
at St Mary the Virgin Parish Church,
Keysoe at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only, but donations
can be made to the
British Heart Foundation and/or
Sue Ryder, St John's and
can can be sent c/o
T L Cobbold 11-13 New Street,
St Neots, Cambridgeshire
PE19 1AE. Telephone 01480 476136.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More