|
|
|
MORGAN (née Keep) Peacefully on 30th August 2019
at Kettering General Hospital
surrounded by her family following
a short battle with cancer
and severe chest infection.
Hazel, aged 85 years
of Irthlingborough.
Dearly loved Wife of William,
much loved Mother of Lynne,
Mother-In-Law of Roy,
and adored Grandmother of Ian.
The funeral service will be held at
Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on Wednesday
18th September at 2.30 p.m.
At Hazel's request dress attire
to be colourful, not black please.
Family flowers only donations if desired for Macmillan Cancer Support
and Breast Cancer Now through Boobs and Brass Ladies Brass Band may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons,
Bedford Road, Rushden , NN10 0LZ.
Tel 01933 312142.
A Wife, Mother, and Grandmother
who will be greatly missed
but never forgotten.
Rest in Peace.
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 4, 2019