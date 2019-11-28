|
Appelbee Hazel Sylvia Of Bromham passed away peacefully
at Bedford Hospital on
Friday 15th November 2019
aged 93 years,
Wife of Derrick (Deceased),
Mother, Grand Mother and
Great Grand Mother.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford on
Friday 6th December 2019 at 11-30am. Family flowers only but donations
if desired are for Cancer Research UK and may be sent to Haseldine
Funeral Services, 192 High Street, Cranfield, MK43 0EN.
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 28, 2019