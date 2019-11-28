Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haseldines Funeral Directors
192 High Street
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK43 0EN
01234 757529
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Appelbee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Appelbee

Notice Condolences

Hazel Appelbee Notice
Appelbee Hazel Sylvia Of Bromham passed away peacefully
at Bedford Hospital on
Friday 15th November 2019
aged 93 years,
Wife of Derrick (Deceased),
Mother, Grand Mother and
Great Grand Mother.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford on
Friday 6th December 2019 at 11-30am. Family flowers only but donations
if desired are for Cancer Research UK and may be sent to Haseldine
Funeral Services, 192 High Street, Cranfield, MK43 0EN.
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -