Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
13:30
St Mary's Church
Felmersham
Moncrieff Harry Edgar Passed away peacefully on
12th August 2019,
aged 90 years.
A treasured Husband of Kathleen.
Beloved Dad to Christopher and Nick and Father-in-Law to Mandy. Also a
special Grandad to Harri, Dan and Tim.
A friend to many forever in our hearts.
Service to be held
at St Mary's Church, Felmersham
on Friday 30th August 2019 at 1.30pm followed by burial in
St Mary's church yard.
Flowers welcome.
Donations, if desired, made payable to
Prostate Cancer UK
or
British Heart Foundation
may be sent c/o
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 29, 2019
