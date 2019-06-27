|
|
|
BRIDGE Peacefully on 19th June 2019
at Acacia Lodge Nursing Home,
Irthlingborough, Harold (Harry)
aged 89 years of Rushden.
Beloved husband of Pam.
A loving father and grandfather.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Tuesday
2nd July at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
W.N.A.A. (Air Ambulance)
may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Bedford Today on June 27, 2019
Read More