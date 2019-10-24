|
PURSER Gwendoline
(Gwen) On Thursday 3rd October 2019
passed away after a short illness,
aged 91 years. A dearly loved wife to Don (Deceased), loving mother to Jacquie and Alyson and an adored grandma and great grandma.
Funeral Service to take place at 12.30pm on Thursday 31st October at St Owens Church, Bromham.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research UK may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Bedford. MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222 or via
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 24, 2019