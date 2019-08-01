Granville Plummer

'John' 23/7/1931 - 22/7/2019

It is with great sadness that I have to tell you of the death of Granville.

You may have known him as John, which he used during his working life.

He was a much loved father to Deborah, Simon and Julia and in due course a wonderful Grampa to Rebecca, Juliet, Eddie and Lily.

Thank you for all we had together my dear, kind, funny and loving friend.

I will miss you.

Funeral service takes place at 12.15pm on Wednesday 7th August 2019 at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.

Perhaps you knew him at work

or played sport,

or sang with him in the choir.

Please come,

we would love to see you there.

Flowers are welcome and can be sent c/o Neville Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE

Telephone 01234 359529.





L;X002 - 000019269 Nevilles Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 1, 2019