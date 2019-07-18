Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
14:30
Bedford Crematorium
Lincoln Graham Michael Passed away suddenly on
1st July 2019,
aged 74 years.
A wonderful loving husband and best friend to Barbara.
A loving Father to Sarah, Donna and Michael and a very special and adored Grampy. Funeral service to take
place on Wednesday 31st July 2.30pm at Bedford Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent via www.memorygiving.com.
All enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE, Tel 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on July 18, 2019
