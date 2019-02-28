Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
15:15
Norse Road Crematorium
Bedford
Graham Jeffs Notice
JEFFS Graham (Bev)

Sadly passed away on
17th February 2019 aged 70 years.
Beloved husband to Janet, a cherished brother of Debbie, a wonderful dad to Russell, Stewart, Thomas, Vanessa and Philip, and a doting grandfather to Joseph, Sophie, Ruby, Liam, Alex, Taletta, Kayden, Francesca and Harriet. Will be sadly missed by friends and all of his family, he will forever be in our hearts and memories.
A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday 14th March at 3.15pm at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford. Family flowers only please but donations welcome for
Bedford Hospital NHS Trust and may be sent to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222 or via
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk.
A special thank you to the
Bedford Haematology department, Hospital at Home and
The Hub Sue Ryder.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 28, 2019
