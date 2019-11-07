|
Grace Bartholomew After a long illness, on
28th October 2019 aged 90 years.
Beloved Wife to Frank (Deceased). Loving Mum to Helen.
Granny to Steph and Guy and
Great Granny to Oliver, Max and Alfie.
Funeral service takes place at 1.45pm on Monday 18th November 2019 at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for Motor Neurone Disease Association can be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquires to Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 7, 2019