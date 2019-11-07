Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Bartholomew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Bartholomew

Notice Condolences

Grace Bartholomew Notice
Grace Bartholomew After a long illness, on
28th October 2019 aged 90 years.
Beloved Wife to Frank (Deceased). Loving Mum to Helen.
Granny to Steph and Guy and
Great Granny to Oliver, Max and Alfie.
Funeral service takes place at 1.45pm on Monday 18th November 2019 at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for Motor Neurone Disease Association can be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquires to Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -