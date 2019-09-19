Home

POWERED BY

Services
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
14:00
St. Mary Magdalene Church
Westoning
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Lecoche
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Lecoche

Notice Condolences

Gladys Lecoche Notice
LECOCHE Gladys Passed away peacefully
on 7th September 2019
aged 94 years.
Loving mum, grandma and
great-grandma and
will be sadly missed by us all.
Memorial service to be held at
St. Mary Magdalene Church,
Westoning on Friday
11th October 2019 at 2pm.
Donations, if desired, for
Help for Heroes or
The Royal British Legion
may be sent to A L & G Abbott
Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road,
Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222 or via
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
Download Now