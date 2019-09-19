|
LECOCHE Gladys Passed away peacefully
on 7th September 2019
aged 94 years.
Loving mum, grandma and
great-grandma and
will be sadly missed by us all.
Memorial service to be held at
St. Mary Magdalene Church,
Westoning on Friday
11th October 2019 at 2pm.
Donations, if desired, for
Help for Heroes or
The Royal British Legion
may be sent to A L & G Abbott
Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road,
Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222 or via
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 19, 2019