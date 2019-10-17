Home

POWERED BY

Services
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Craddock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert Craddock

Notice Condolences

Gilbert Craddock Notice
CRADDOCK Gilbert Ralph Brian (Ralph) Passed away suddenly at
Bedford Hospital on 6th October 2019
aged 79 years.
A much loved husband to Valerie,
loving father to Mary and Brian
and a grandfather and
great-grandfather.
He will be missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 10.45am on Tuesday 29th October 2019 at Norse Road Cemetery Chapel.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for
Papworth Hospital Charity may be sent to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
Download Now