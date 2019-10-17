|
|
|
CRADDOCK Gilbert Ralph Brian (Ralph) Passed away suddenly at
Bedford Hospital on 6th October 2019
aged 79 years.
A much loved husband to Valerie,
loving father to Mary and Brian
and a grandfather and
great-grandfather.
He will be missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 10.45am on Tuesday 29th October 2019 at Norse Road Cemetery Chapel.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for
Papworth Hospital Charity may be sent to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 17, 2019