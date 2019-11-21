Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
13:45
Bedford Crematorium
Norse Road
View Map
Gil Payne Notice
Gil Payne
Suddenly, on 12th November 2019,
aged 81 years.
Beloved Husband to Jan.
Loving Dad to Kylie and Nikki.
A cherished Grandpop and Poppop.
Funeral service takes place at 1.45pm on Thursday 5th December 2019 at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road. Bright colours to be worn please.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for Cancer Research UK and Keech Hospice
Care can be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE Telephone 01234 359529.


L;X002 - 000019269 Nevilles
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 21, 2019
