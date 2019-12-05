|
HOWARD Gerald Patrick We are so sad to announce that Gerry passed away on the 21st November 2019,
aged 87 years.
Reunited with his beloved Ann.
Such a special Dad to Jane,
lovely Father in Law to Steve and very proud Grandad to Jake, Morgan and Louie. A much loved Brother,
Brother in Law and Uncle.
Kind friend and neighbour to so many.
"Queens Park won't be the
same without him."
Funeral service to be held on
Tuesday 17th December 2019
at 11.00am at Holy Cross R.C. Church,
Goldington Road, Bedford, MK41 0DP. Family flowers only please
but donations to the
Tibbs Dementia Foundation,
where Gerry had such fun at their music groups, would be very much appreciated and may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road,
Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222 or via
http://www.abbott-funerals.co.uk/
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 5, 2019