Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00
Bedford Crematorium
Gerald Healy Notice
Gerald Vincent Healy
"Gerry"
Aged 69 Years

Sadly passed away at home
on 24 th July 2019 with his
loving family around him,
after a long courageous fight.

Beloved husband of Lyn. Much loved father of Stephen and Nicholas, devoted pops and taid to Isabella, Cian, Abigail and Niall, father in law to Rebecca and Cherry.

Funeral Service will be held at 10am on Friday 9 th August 2019 at
Bedford Crematorium.

"Wear a splash of red"

Flowers or if preferred donations (ideally equal) in memory of Gerry
sent for Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis and Pulmonary Hypertension Association UK

via https://www.justgiving.com/
teams/gerryhealy
Further enquiries
C/O Neville Funeral Service
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel no: 01234 359 529
L;X002 - 000019269 Nevilles
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 1, 2019
