Gerald Denton Notice
DENTON Gerald Passed peacefully away at home
on 5th February 2019.
Beloved husband of June,
Father of Stuart, Neil and Sue,
Annette and Richard, Nicki and
Markus and Grandad to Ethan, Stephen, Adam and Lucy.
Funeral Service to be held on
6th March 2019 at Wootton Baptist Church at 2pm followed by burial at Marston Cemetery.
All are welcome.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired for Sue Ryder,
St. John's or the Alzheimer's Society may be sent to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 21, 2019
